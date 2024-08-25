Panathinaikos vs Sporting Braga: resultado del 29 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

A late Bruma goal paved the way for Sporting Braga to defeat 10-man Panathinaikos 1-0 in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs tie on Tuesday at Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis.

Bruma netted the game's only goal seven minutes from time. The attacking midfielder finished low into the right corner after combining with Ricardo Horta.

Panathinaikos were dealt a blow when Juankar was dismissed for two bookings in stoppage time at the end of the second half.

Profligacy in front of goal impacted both sides in the game, Horta and Abel Ruiz spurning good chances for Braga, Panathinaikos rueing a lack of composure from Fotis Ioannidis.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Sporting Braga are through to the Group Stage on aggregate (3-1), while Panathinaikos will be transferred to the Europa League Group Stage.

IN THE GOALS:

INJURY CONCERN:

There were injury problems for both teams - Braga first losing Sikou Niakaté in the 48th minute, then André Horta after 64 minutes, while Panathinaikos had to replace Tin Jedvaj after 42 minutes.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.