Panathinaikos vs Sporting Braga por UEFA Champions League el 29 agosto en el Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis: todos los detalles de la previa

Seeking to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs tie, Panathinaikos welcome Sporting Braga to Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis for a Tuesday clash.

In last week's opening leg, Braga won 2-1 at Estádio Municipal de Braga. Abel Ruiz opened the scoring for os Arsenalistas in the 51st minute. Álvaro Djaló also was on target. Daniel Mancini scored for the Greek side in the 95th minute.

Andraz Sporar has the scoring lead for Panathinaikos in European qualifying this season with three goals. With three goals, Djaló is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Braga.

Over two Champions League qualifying contests on home soil this season, Panathinaikos are undefeated. Panathinaikos are looking to extend a 12-match home unbeaten streak (W6 D6 L0) in all competitions.

Braga, meanwhile, won their only qualifying match away from Estádio Municipal de Braga. The Portuguese side currently find themselves on a three-match away unbeaten streak (W2 D1 L0).

In their last six matches in all competitions, Panathinaikos have won three, drawn one and lost two. They scored 11 and conceded seven in that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had four first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Braga have won four and lost two in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded eight in that period, netting first in five of the six. Most of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 1