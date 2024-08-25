Galatasaray vs Molde por UEFA Champions League el 29 agosto en el RAMS Park: todos los detalles de la previa

Boasting a one-goal lead after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs tie, Galatasaray host Molde at Rams Global Stadium for Tuesday's second-leg encounter.

In last week's opening leg at Aker Stadion, Galatasaray won 3-2. Sérgio Oliveira struck first for the Cim Bom Bom in the 25th minute. Mauro Icardi and Fredrik Midtsjø also were on the scoresheet. Martin Ellingsen and Kristoffer Haugen were on target for Molde.

Dries Mertens, Mauro Icardi, and Halil Dervisoglu share the scoring lead for Galatasaray in European qualifying this season with two goals each. With one goal each, six players are joint leading scorers in European qualifying for Molde.

In front of their own fans this season, Galatasaray have won both of their two Champions League qualifying contests. The Cim Bom Bom are looking to extend an eight-match home unbeaten streak (W7 D1 L0) in all competitions.

Molde, meanwhile, are winless in their two qualifying matches on the road.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Galatasaray have won five and drawn one. They scored 10 and conceded two in that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. A majority of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Molde have won two, drawn two and lost two in their last six. They scored nine and conceded seven over that period, netting first in four of the six. They had two goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

