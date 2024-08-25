Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Galatasaray vs Molde por UEFA Champions League el 29 agosto en el RAMS Park: todos los detalles de la previa

Boasting a one-goal lead after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs tie, Galatasaray host Molde at Rams Global Stadium for Tuesday's second-leg encounter.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Boasting a one-goal lead after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs tie, Galatasaray host Molde at Rams Global Stadium for Tuesday's second-leg encounter.

In last week's opening leg at Aker Stadion, Galatasaray won 3-2. Sérgio Oliveira struck first for the Cim Bom Bom in the 25th minute. Mauro Icardi and Fredrik Midtsjø also were on the scoresheet. Martin Ellingsen and Kristoffer Haugen were on target for Molde.

Dries Mertens, Mauro Icardi, and Halil Dervisoglu share the scoring lead for Galatasaray in European qualifying this season with two goals each. With one goal each, six players are joint leading scorers in European qualifying for Molde.

In front of their own fans this season, Galatasaray have won both of their two Champions League qualifying contests. The Cim Bom Bom are looking to extend an eight-match home unbeaten streak (W7 D1 L0) in all competitions.

Molde, meanwhile, are winless in their two qualifying matches on the road.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Galatasaray have won five and drawn one. They scored 10 and conceded two in that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. A majority of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Molde have won two, drawn two and lost two in their last six. They scored nine and conceded seven over that period, netting first in four of the six. They had two goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueGalatasarayMoldeUEFA Champions LeagueRAMS Parkopta

DEPORTES

Tras el empate del líder Huracán, Tigre golea a Unión y le impide treparse a la cima de la Liga Profesional

Tras el empate del líder Huracán, Tigre golea a Unión y le impide treparse a la cima de la Liga Profesional

Dolor en el automovilismo: murió a los 20 años el piloto José Agustín Larroudé

Fue la alcanzapelotas clave en un gol de River, recibió elogios de Demichelis y jugará el Mundial Sub 20 con la selección argentina

Insólito: Deportivo Riestra disputó una jugada ante Sarmiento con 12 futbolistas

Marcos Huevo Acuña fue convocado por River Plate y podría debutar este fin de semana contra Newell’s: la lista completa

ENTRETENIMIENTO

¿Cuál es la fortuna de Adamari López según las mediciones de riqueza de las celebridades?

¿Cuál es la fortuna de Adamari López según las mediciones de riqueza de las celebridades?

Jon Voight pidió a Brad Pitt resolver la disputa con Angelina Jolie y “que termine con esta tontería”

Así reaccionó la madre de Justin Bieber ante el nacimiento de su primer nieto

Russell Crowe le hizo un guiño a sus raíces y cantó un clásico del pop italiano: el video viral

Amigos de Jennifer Lopez aseguran que intentó “de todo” para salvar su matrimonio con Ben Affleck: “Siempre lo amará”

TENDENCIAS

Los 5 beneficios del té de jazmín para la salud del cerebro y el estado de ánimo

Los 5 beneficios del té de jazmín para la salud del cerebro y el estado de ánimo

¿Ansiedad en el gimnasio?: 7 maneras de enfrentar la mirada de los demás

Top 10 animes para ver en maratón este fin de semana

Quién es la hermana de Elon Musk y por qué dice que llevar el apellido “es un arma de doble filo”

Cómo vincular mis tarjetas débito y crédito a Apple Pay