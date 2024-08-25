FC Copenhague vs Rakow Czestochowa por UEFA Champions League el 30 agosto en el Parken: todos los detalles de la previa

A first-leg win leaves København in the driving seat ahead of Wednesday's return play-offs fixture against Raków Częstochowa at Parken, as they seek a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The opening leg fixture saw København come out on top 1-0 at ArcelorMittal Park earlier this month. København's only goal came courtesy of Raków Czestochowa's Bogdan Racovitan putting the ball in his own net.

Jordan Larsson and Orri Óskarsson share the scoring lead for København in European qualifying this season with three goals each. With two goals each, Fran Tudor, Vladyslav Kochergin, Fabian Piasecki, and Lukasz Zwolinski are the leading scorers in European qualifying for Raków.

Hosts København are undefeated in two Champions League qualifying contests at Parken.

Raków, meanwhile, are undefeated in their three qualifying matches on their travels.

In their last six matches in all competitions, København have won three, drawn two and lost one. They scored nine and conceded seven in that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had four first-half goals, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Raków have won three, drawn one and lost two in their last six. They scored eight and conceded six over that stretch, netting first in three of the six. They had two goals in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 1

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0