Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

FC Copenhague vs Rakow Czestochowa por UEFA Champions League el 30 agosto en el Parken: todos los detalles de la previa

A first-leg win leaves København in the driving seat ahead of Wednesday's return play-offs fixture against Raków Częstochowa at Parken, as they seek a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

A first-leg win leaves København in the driving seat ahead of Wednesday's return play-offs fixture against Raków Częstochowa at Parken, as they seek a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The opening leg fixture saw København come out on top 1-0 at ArcelorMittal Park earlier this month. København's only goal came courtesy of Raków Czestochowa's Bogdan Racovitan putting the ball in his own net.

Jordan Larsson and Orri Óskarsson share the scoring lead for København in European qualifying this season with three goals each. With two goals each, Fran Tudor, Vladyslav Kochergin, Fabian Piasecki, and Lukasz Zwolinski are the leading scorers in European qualifying for Raków.

Hosts København are undefeated in two Champions League qualifying contests at Parken.

Raków, meanwhile, are undefeated in their three qualifying matches on their travels.

In their last six matches in all competitions, København have won three, drawn two and lost one. They scored nine and conceded seven in that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had four first-half goals, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Raków have won three, drawn one and lost two in their last six. They scored eight and conceded six over that stretch, netting first in three of the six. They had two goals in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 1

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueFC CopenhagueRakow CzestochowaUEFA Champions LeagueParkenopta

DEPORTES

La dedicatoria de Luis Suárez al futbolista uruguayo Juan Izquierdo tras marcar el primer gol del Inter Miami ante Cincinnati

La dedicatoria de Luis Suárez al futbolista uruguayo Juan Izquierdo tras marcar el primer gol del Inter Miami ante Cincinnati

Tras el empate del líder Huracán, Tigre goleó 5-1 a Unión y le impidió treparse a la cima de la Liga Profesional

Dolor en el automovilismo: murió a los 20 años el piloto José Agustín Larroudé

Fue la alcanzapelotas clave en un gol de River, recibió elogios de Demichelis y jugará el Mundial Sub 20 con la selección argentina

Insólito: Deportivo Riestra disputó una jugada ante Sarmiento con 12 futbolistas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Taylor Swift fue criticada por “falta de empatía” en su declaración sobre el ataque terrorista frustrado contra su show en Austria

Taylor Swift fue criticada por “falta de empatía” en su declaración sobre el ataque terrorista frustrado contra su show en Austria

¿Cuál es la fortuna de Adamari López según las mediciones de riqueza de las celebridades?

Jon Voight pidió a Brad Pitt resolver la disputa con Angelina Jolie y “que termine con esta tontería”

Así reaccionó la madre de Justin Bieber ante el nacimiento de su primer nieto

Russell Crowe le hizo un guiño a sus raíces y cantó un clásico del pop italiano: el video viral

TENDENCIAS

Los 5 beneficios del té de jazmín para la salud del cerebro y el estado de ánimo

Los 5 beneficios del té de jazmín para la salud del cerebro y el estado de ánimo

¿Ansiedad en el gimnasio?: 7 maneras de enfrentar la mirada de los demás

Top 10 animes para ver en maratón este fin de semana

Quién es la hermana de Elon Musk y por qué dice que llevar el apellido “es un arma de doble filo”

Cómo vincular mis tarjetas débito y crédito a Apple Pay