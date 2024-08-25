Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
AEK Atenas vs Antwerp: resultado del 30 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Antwerp clinched a dramatic 2-1 success over AEK Athens in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs tie at OPAP Arena on Wednesday with a vital Michel-Ange Balikwisha goal - the victory clinching a place in the Group Stage for the visitors (3-1 aggregate). Balikwisha's goal proved the difference for the visitors.

Por Redacción Deportes

Balikwisha put Antwerp ahead five minutes into stoppage time when he found the net to cap off a fast break to the lower left corner.

Gyrano Kerk also netted as Mark van Bommel's side clinched victory, with Sergio Araújo on target for the home team.

Kerk opened the scoring for Antwerp in the 73rd minute having been one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The attacker finished low into the centre of the goal after combining with Balikwisha. That lead, however, did not last as Araújo, who beat the goalkeeper with a deflected effort, hauled the sides level after 90 minutes. Niclas Eliasson supplied the assist. But the visitors responded well and the Balikwisha winner came five minutes later.

A wastefulness in front of goal impacted both sides in the game, Arbnor Muja spurning a good chance for Antwerp, AEK rueing a lack of composure from Eliasson.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Antwerp advance to the Group Stage on aggregate (3-1), while AEK Athens face a transfer to the Europa League Group Stage.

IN THE GOALS:

Kerk, Araújo, and Balikwisha rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

Toby Alderweireld was withdrawn in the 64th minute as Antwerp had to make a change.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueAEK AtenasAntwerpUEFA Champions LeagueOPAP Arenaopta

