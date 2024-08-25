Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
AEK Atenas vs Antwerp por UEFA Champions League el 30 agosto en el OPAP Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

Seeking to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs tie, AEK Athens welcome Antwerp to OPAP Arena for a Wednesday clash.

Por Redacción Deportes

Antwerp won the opening leg 1-0 at Bosuilstadion earlier this month. Vincent Janssen scored the only goal for Royal Antwerp in the 16th minute.

Domagoj Vida, Steven Zuber, Sergio Araújo, and Konstantinos Galanopoulos share the scoring lead for AEK in European qualifying this season with one goal each. With one goal, Janssen is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Antwerp.

Hosts AEK played out a draw in their only Champions League qualifying contest to date at home. AEK Athens will be out to prolong a seven-match home unbeaten streak (W3 D4 L0) in all competitions.

Antwerp, meanwhile, have yet to play away from home in the competition. The Belgian side are on a four-match away winless streak (W0 D2 L2).

In their last six matches in all competitions, AEK have won three, drawn two and lost one. They scored 11 and conceded five in that period, scoring first in two of the six contests. They had three first-half goals, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. Antwerp have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored 10 and conceded three over that stretch, netting first in five of the six. Most of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents netted one time before the break.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 1

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 1

