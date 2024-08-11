Dinamo Zagreb vs AEK Atenas por UEFA Champions League el 15 agosto en el Stadion Maksimir: todos los detalles de la previa

Dinamo Zagreb entertain AEK Athens on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round clash at Stadion Maksimir.

Dinamo Zagreb won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Astana 6-0 on aggregate in the 2nd qualifying round. After earning a 4-0 victory in the first leg at home, they ran out 2-0 victors in the return match. Antonio Marin was the lone player to net in the second-leg win. They are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions (W3 D1 L0).

AEK are playing their first match of the European season. They last played on the European stage in the 2020/2021 Europa League, when they were eliminated in the group stage.

Luka Ivanusec leads Dinamo Zagreb in European qualifying this season with three goals.

The hosts have been racking up clean sheets of late, as they have shut out opponents over their last 357 minutes of play in all competitions. Hajduk Split were the last team to score on the Croatian side, netting in a July HNL contest.

Hosts Dinamo Zagreb won their only Champions League qualifying contest to date at Stadion Maksimir.

AEK, meanwhile, have yet to play away from home in the competition. The Greek side currently find themselves on a three-match away unbeaten streak (W2 D1 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Dinamo Zagreb have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 11 and conceded two in that stretch, scoring first in five of the six contests. A majority of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents failed to find the net in the first 45 minutes. AEK have won four and drawn two in their last six. They scored 12 and conceded one over that stretch, netting first in three of the six. Most of their goals (seven) came in the first half, while their opponents netted one time before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0