AEK Atenas vs Dinamo Zagreb por UEFA Champions League el 19 agosto en el OPAP Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

Dinamo Zagreb are on the road to face AEK Athens on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round clash at OPAP Arena.

Dinamo Zagreb won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Astana 6-0 on aggregate in the 2nd qualifying round. After earning a 4-0 victory in the first leg at home, they ran out 2-0 victors in the return match. Antonio Marin scored in the second-leg win. They are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions (W3 D1 L0).

AEK are playing their first match of the European season. It's their first appearance in European competition since the 2020/2021 Europa League, when they were eliminated in the group stage.

With three goals, Luka Ivanusec is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Dinamo Zagreb.

The visitors have been impressive in defence of late, as they haven't allowed a goal in their last 357 minutes of play in all competitions. Hajduk Split were the last team to score on Dinamo, netting in a July HNL contest.

Dinamo Zagreb's victory over Astana was their only qualifying contest on their travels. The Croatian side will be out to extend a seven-match away unbeaten streak (W4 D3 L0) in all competitions.

AEK have yet to play at home this Champions League season.

In their last six matches in all competitions, AEK have won four and drawn two. They scored 12 and conceded one over that stretch, scoring first in three of the six contests. A majority of their goals (seven) came in the first half, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Dinamo Zagreb have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored 11 and conceded two in that period, netting first in five of the six. Most of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents failed to find the net before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

