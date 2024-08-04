Rakow Czestochowa vs Aris Limassol por UEFA Champions League el 8 agosto en el Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków: todos los detalles de la previa

Aris Limassol head to face Raków Częstochowa on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round clash at Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków.

Raków won their last Champions League qualifying tie, beating Qarabağ 4-3 on aggregate in the 2nd qualifying round. After earning a 3-2 victory in the first leg at home, they played out a 1-1 draw in the return match. Fran Tudor was the only player on the scoresheet in the second-leg draw. They are undefeated in their last five games in all competitions (W3 D2 L0).

Aris Limassol won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating BATE 11-5 on aggregate in the 2nd qualifying round. After earning a 6-2 victory in the first leg at home, they ran out 5-3 victors in the return match. Five players were on the scoresheet in the second-leg win. They have three straight victories in all competitions.

Lukasz Zwolinski leads Raków in European qualifying this season with two goals. With three goals, Yannick Gomis is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Aris Limassol.

The visitors have scored in eight straight games across all competitions. They have scored in every match since a 1. Division meeting with APOEL in April.

At Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków this season, Raków have won both of their two Champions League qualifying contests. Raków Czestochowa will be out to prolong a three-match home unbeaten streak (W2 D1 L0) in all competitions.

Aris Limassol's victory over BATE was their only qualifying contest on their travels.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Raków have won three, drawn two and lost one. They scored 12 and conceded five in that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had one first-half goal, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Aris Limassol have won five and lost one in their last six. They scored 19 and conceded nine in that stretch, netting first in all six. Most of their goals (13) came in the first half, while their opponents netted four times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0