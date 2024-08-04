Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
KÍIKlaksviv vs Molde por UEFA Champions League el 8 agosto en el Tórsvøllur: todos los detalles de la previa

Molde head to face KÍ on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round clash at Tórsvøllur.

Molde head to face KÍ on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round clash at Tórsvøllur.

KÍ won their last Champions League qualifying tie, beating Häcken 4-3 on penalties in the 2nd qualifying round. After playing out a 0-0 draw in the first leg at home, they ran out 3-3 extra-time victors in the return match. Each team scored once in the additional period to force the decisive shootout. Árni Frederiksberg was the only player on the scoresheet in the second leg, netting a brace. They are undefeated in their last 15 games in all competitions (W12 D3 L0).

Molde won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating HJK 2-1 on aggregate in the 2nd qualifying round. They overcame a one-goal first-leg deficit with a 2-0 victory in the return match at home. Ola Brynhildsen netted in the second-leg win.

Molde won the last meeting between the sides, triumphing 4-0 in August 2003.

Frederiksberg leads KÍ in European qualifying this season with four goals. With one goal, Brynhildsen is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Molde.

In front of their own fans this season, KÍ are undefeated in two Champions League qualifying contests. KI Klaksvík have an 11-match home unbeaten streak (W9 D2 L0) in all competitions.

Molde, meanwhile, lost their only qualifying match away from Aker Stadion.

In their last six matches in all competitions, KÍ have won three and drawn three. They scored 10 and conceded four over that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. A majority of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Molde have won five and lost one in their last six. They scored 15 and conceded three in that period, netting first in five of the six. Most of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 2

