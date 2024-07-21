Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Maccabi Haifa por UEFA Champions League el 26 julio en el Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

Sheriff entertain Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday for an UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round clash at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena.

Sheriff won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating FCV Farul Constanţa 3-1 on aggregate in the 1st qualifying round. They overcame a one-goal first-leg deficit with a 3-0 extra-time victory in the return match at home. Sheriff Tiraspol scored twice in the additional period. Amine Talal, Jérome Mbekeli, and Peter Ademo netted in the second-leg win. They are unbeaten in their last 10 games at home in all competitions (W8 D2 L0).

M Haifa won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Hamrun Spartans 6-1 on aggregate in the 1st qualifying round. After earning a 4-0 victory in the first leg, they ran out 2-1 victors in the return match at home. Erik Shuranov and Frantzdy Pierrot scored in the second-leg win. They have six consecutive victories in all competitions.

Amine Talal, Jérome Mbekeli, and Peter Ademo share the scoring lead for Sheriff in European qualifying this season with one goal each. With three goals, Pierrot is the leading scorer in European qualifying for M Haifa.

The visitors have scored in each of their last 21 contests across all competitions. They have been on the scoresheet ever since a Ligat Ha'al meeting with Maccabi Bnei Raina in January.

The win over FCV Farul Constanţa was Sheriff's only match at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in qualifying. Sheriff Tiraspol have a 10-match home unbeaten streak (W8 D2 L0) in all competitions.

M Haifa, meanwhile, won their only qualifying match on the road.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Sheriff have won three, drawn two and lost one. They scored 16 and conceded seven over that stretch, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had six first-half goals, while their opponents failed to find the net in the first 45 minutes. M Haifa have won each of their last six. They scored 22 and conceded four over that period, netting first in three of the six. They had seven goals in the first half, while their opponents netted four times before the break.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Sheriff wins: 0

Draws: 0

M Haifa wins: 0

LAST TIME THEY MET:

Date:

Competition:

Score: Sheriff M Haifa

TOP COMPETITION SCORERS:

Sheriff: Awaiting first competition goal

M Haifa: Awaiting first competition goal

THE FORM GUIDE (All competitions):

Sheriff: WLDWWD

M Haifa: WWWWWW

UP NEXT (Competition only):

Maccabi Haifa v Sheriff, Champions League, 2 August

M Haifa v Sheriff, Champions League, 2 August

