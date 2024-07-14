Zrinjski vs Urartu por UEFA Champions League el 18 julio en el Stadion Bijeli Brijeg: todos los detalles de la previa

Seeking to bounce back from a first-leg defeat in the UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round, Urartu head to face Zrinjski at Stadion Bijeli Brijeg for the second leg on Tuesday.

In last week's opening leg at Urartu Stadium, Zrinjski triumphed 1-0. Matej Senic scored Zrinjski Mostar's lone goal in the 89th minute.

Senic leads Zrinjski in European qualifying this season with one goal. Urartu are still looking for their first goal in this season's European qualifying.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Zrinjski have won five and lost one. They scored 11 and conceded six over that stretch, scoring first in one of the six contests. All of their goals came after halftime, though their opponents also failed to find the net in the first 45 minutes. Urartu have won three, drawn one and lost two in their last six. They scored nine and conceded five in that period, netting first in four of the six. They had four goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.