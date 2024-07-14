Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Sheriff Tiraspol vs FCV Farul Constanţa por UEFA Champions League el 18 julio en el Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

Boasting a one-goal lead after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie, FCV Farul Constanţa are on the road to face Sheriff at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena for Tuesday's second-leg encounter.

In last week's opening leg, Farul came out on top 1-0 at Stadionul Central. David Kiki scored FCV Farul Constanta's only goal in the 56th minute.

Sheriff have yet to find the target in European qualifying play this season. With one goal, Kiki is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Farul.

Hosts Sheriff had one win and four losses in five European contests at home last season. Sheriff Tiraspol will be out to prolong a nine-match home unbeaten streak (W7 D2 L0) in all competitions. The Romanian side are on a four-match away unbeaten streak (W2 D2 L0).

In their last six matches in all competitions, Sheriff have won three, drawn two and lost one. They scored 14 and conceded seven in that period, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents failed to find the net in the first 45 minutes. Farul have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored eight and conceded five over that period, netting first in three of the six. They had three goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

