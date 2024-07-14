Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Breidablik vs Shamrock Rovers por UEFA Champions League el 18 julio en el Kópavogsvöllur: todos los detalles de la previa

Boasting a one-goal lead after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie, Breidablik host Shamrock Rovers at Kópavogsvöllur for Tuesday's second-leg encounter.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Boasting a one-goal lead after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie, Breidablik host Shamrock Rovers at Kópavogsvöllur for Tuesday's second-leg encounter.

In last week's opening leg at Tallaght Stadium, Breidablik triumphed 1-0. Damir Muminovic scored for the Icelandic side in the 39th minute.

Höskuldur Gunnlaugsson leads Breidablik in European qualifying this season with three goals. Shamrock are still looking for their first goal in this season's European qualifying.

The hosts have scored in 10 straight matches across all competitions. They have netted in every match since a Úrvalsdeild meeting with Keflavík in May. Shamrock, meanwhile, are scoreless in their last 333 minutes of play. They last found the net against Derry City in a June Premier Division match.

Visitors Shamrock were winless in their three Conference League contests on the road last season. Breidablik are looking to extend a six-match home unbeaten streak (W5 D1 L0) in all competitions. Shamrock Rovers currently find themselves on a three-match away winless streak (W0 D2 L1).

In their last six matches in all competitions, Breidablik have won five and drawn one. They scored 22 and conceded five over that period, scoring first in five of the six contests. They had 10 first-half goals, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Shamrock have won two, drawn two and lost two in their last six. They scored seven and conceded five over that stretch, netting first in three of the six. Most of their goals (four) came in the first half, while their opponents netted only one before the break.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueBreidablikShamrock RoversUEFA Champions LeagueKópavogsvölluropta

DEPORTES

El DT de Colombia reveló un desconocido encuentro con Scaloni y le envió un mensaje a la selección argentina antes de la final de la Copa América

El DT de Colombia reveló un desconocido encuentro con Scaloni y le envió un mensaje a la selección argentina antes de la final de la Copa América

Uruguay empata contra Canadá en busca de quedarse con el tercer puesto de la Copa América

Escándalo en el Tour de Francia por la agresión de una persona al bicampeón del certamen: “Casi se convierte en tragedia”

Los Pumas se tomaron revancha y vencieron a Francia en la cancha de Vélez

Estados Unidos, sede de verano de los “gigantes” del fútbol europeo: el calendario de los amistosos que se jugarán

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Eddie Murphy se casó con Paige Butcher tras 12 años de relación

Eddie Murphy se casó con Paige Butcher tras 12 años de relación

Travis Kelce, novio de Taylor Swift, confesó que 2024 fue el año más divertido de su vida

Nelly Furtado posó en topless para la portada de su nuevo álbum

“Intensamente 2” ya se convirtió en la tercera película animada más taquillera de la historia

“Euphoria” comenzará el rodaje de su tercera temporada en 2025 con todo el elenco principal

TENDENCIAS

Android se lleva la corona del número uno en el mundo de los celulares en 2024: qué pasó con iPhone

Android se lleva la corona del número uno en el mundo de los celulares en 2024: qué pasó con iPhone

Las 10 estaciones de metro más bellas del mundo

Lo que viene para WhatsApp en iPhone y Android: creación de avatares con IA y mucho más

James Rodríguez, el jugador de la selección Colombia más buscado en Google e Instagram

La “hormiga cirujana”, una especie que utiliza la amputación como método para tratar heridas infectadas