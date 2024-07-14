Breidablik vs Shamrock Rovers por UEFA Champions League el 18 julio en el Kópavogsvöllur: todos los detalles de la previa

Boasting a one-goal lead after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie, Breidablik host Shamrock Rovers at Kópavogsvöllur for Tuesday's second-leg encounter.

In last week's opening leg at Tallaght Stadium, Breidablik triumphed 1-0. Damir Muminovic scored for the Icelandic side in the 39th minute.

Höskuldur Gunnlaugsson leads Breidablik in European qualifying this season with three goals. Shamrock are still looking for their first goal in this season's European qualifying.

The hosts have scored in 10 straight matches across all competitions. They have netted in every match since a Úrvalsdeild meeting with Keflavík in May. Shamrock, meanwhile, are scoreless in their last 333 minutes of play. They last found the net against Derry City in a June Premier Division match.

Visitors Shamrock were winless in their three Conference League contests on the road last season. Breidablik are looking to extend a six-match home unbeaten streak (W5 D1 L0) in all competitions. Shamrock Rovers currently find themselves on a three-match away winless streak (W0 D2 L1).

In their last six matches in all competitions, Breidablik have won five and drawn one. They scored 22 and conceded five over that period, scoring first in five of the six contests. They had 10 first-half goals, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Shamrock have won two, drawn two and lost two in their last six. They scored seven and conceded five over that stretch, netting first in three of the six. Most of their goals (four) came in the first half, while their opponents netted only one before the break.