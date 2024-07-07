Urartu vs Zrinjski: resultado del 11 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

A late Matej Senic goal separated the sides as Zrinjski beat Urartu 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Urartu Stadium on Tuesday.

Senic netted the game's solitary goal with one minute to go.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

A first-leg win leaves Zrinjski in the driving seat of the Champions League 1st qualifying round tie ahead of the return fixture at home on 18 July.

IN THE GOALS:

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.