Slovan Bratislava vs Swift Hesperange por UEFA Champions League el 12 julio en el Štadión Tehelné pole: todos los detalles de la previa

Slovan Bratislava play host to Swift Hesperange on Wednesday for an UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round clash at Štadión Tehelné pole. It's the first European match of the season for both sides.

Aleksandar Cavric caught the eye for Slovan in last season's Conference League with four goals.

The visitors have scored in 17 straight contests across all competitions. They haven't been shut out since a National Division meeting with Victoria Rosport in November 2022.

Over four Conference League contests on home soil last season, Slovan were unbeaten. The Luxembourger side are on a six-match away unbeaten streak (W4 D2 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Slovan have won four and lost two. They scored 11 and conceded nine in that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Swift have won four and drawn two in their last six. They scored 24 and conceded seven over that period, failing to score first in any of the six. All of their goals came after halftime, though their opponents also failed to find the net before the break.