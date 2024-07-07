Shamrock Rovers vs Breidablik: resultado del 11 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Damir Muminovic helped Breidablik edge out Shamrock Rovers for a 1-0 success in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday.
Muminovic netted the game's solitary goal six minutes before half-time.
Seeking to bounce back from a first-leg defeat, Shamrock Rovers travel to face Breidablik for the return leg of the Champions League 1st qualifying round tie on 18 July.
