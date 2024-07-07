Shamrock Rovers vs Breidablik: resultado del 11 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Damir Muminovic helped Breidablik edge out Shamrock Rovers for a 1-0 success in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday.

Muminovic netted the game's solitary goal six minutes before half-time.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Seeking to bounce back from a first-leg defeat, Shamrock Rovers travel to face Breidablik for the return leg of the Champions League 1st qualifying round tie on 18 July.

IN THE GOALS:

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.