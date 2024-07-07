Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Shamrock Rovers vs Breidablik: resultado del 11 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Damir Muminovic helped Breidablik edge out Shamrock Rovers for a 1-0 success in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday.

Por Redacción Deportes

Muminovic netted the game's solitary goal six minutes before half-time.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Seeking to bounce back from a first-leg defeat, Shamrock Rovers travel to face Breidablik for the return leg of the Champions League 1st qualifying round tie on 18 July.

IN THE GOALS:

A return of zero goal in zero Champions League appearance means Muminovic is the highest scorer early in this season's competition.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

