FCV Farul Constanţa vs Sheriff Tiraspol: resultado del 12 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

David Kiki helped FCV Farul Constanţa edge out Sheriff for a 1-0 triumph in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Stadionul Central on Wednesday.

Kiki netted the game's only goal after 56 minutes.

Boasting a one-goal lead after the first leg of their Champions League 1st qualifying round tie, FCV Farul Constanţa travel to face Sheriff for the return leg on 18 July.

