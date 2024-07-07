FCV Farul Constanţa vs Sheriff Tiraspol por UEFA Champions League el 12 julio en el Stadionul Central: todos los detalles de la previa

Sheriff head to face FCV Farul Constanţa on Wednesday for an UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round clash at Stadionul Central. Both sides are playing their first match of the European season.

In their 2022/2023 European campaign, Sheriff were led by Mouhamed Diop with three goals.

Visitors Sheriff had two wins and three losses in their five European contests away from home last season. The Moldovan side are looking to add to a five-match away unbeaten streak (W3 D2 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Farul have won three, drawn two and lost one. They scored 14 and conceded eight in that period, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had seven first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Sheriff have won three and drawn three in their last six. They scored 15 and conceded seven over that stretch, netting first in three of the six. They had five goals in the first half, while their opponents netted one time before the break.