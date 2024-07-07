Ballkani vs Ludogorets: resultado del 11 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Ballkani beat Ludogorets 2-0 in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri on Tuesday.

The win for Ilir Daja's side came thanks to goals from Meriton Korenica and Qëndrim Zyba.

Korenica opened the scoring for Ballkani in time added on at the end of the first half. Ballkani wasted little time in building on that and doubled their advantage after 55 minutes through Zyba.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Seeking to bounce back from a first-leg defeat, Ludogorets host Ballkani for the second leg of the Champions League 1st qualifying round tie on 19 July.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Korenica and Zyba rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.