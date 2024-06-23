Tre Penne vs Breidablik por UEFA Champions League el 27 junio en el Kópavogsvöllur: todos los detalles de la previa

Tre Penne take on Breidablik on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League preliminary round - semi-finals clash at Kópavogsvöllur. It's the first European match of the season for both sides.

The hosts have scored in each of their last 21 contests in all competitions. They have scored in every match since a Campionato meeting with Cosmos in December 2022.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Tre Penne have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 14 and conceded seven over that period, failing to score first in any of the six contests. All of their goals came after halftime, though their opponents also failed to find the net in the first 45 minutes. Breidablik have won two, drawn three and lost one in their last six. They scored 10 and conceded 10 in that stretch, netting first in two of the six. They had three goals in the first half, while their opponents netted six times before the break.