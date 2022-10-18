Estos podcast encabezan la lista de los más escuchados en Spotify Estados Unidos

Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Spotify en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí un listado de los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos.

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

The official podcast of comedian Joe Rogan. Follow The Joe Rogan Clips show page for some of the best moments from the episodes.

2. Distractible

The Distractible podcast with Mark Fischbach, Wade Barnes, and Bob Muyskens is a space to have thoughtful discussions about funny, out there, or otherwise interesting stories from everyday life. Also an opportunity for three friends to remind each other they are not as smart as they think.

3. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra

Sitting members of Congress aiding and abetting a plot to overthrow the government. Insurrectionists criminally charged with plotting to end American democracy for good. Justice Department prosecutors under crushing political pressure. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra is the all-but-forgotten true story of good, old-fashioned American extremism getting supercharged by proximity to power. When extremist elected officials get caught plotting against America with the violent ultra right, this is the story of the lengths they will go to… to cover their tracks. Follow now and join Rachel Maddow for the first two episodes on October 10th.

4. The Tulsi Gabbard Show

Honest. Independent. Unafraid. Always with aloha.

5. Kim Kardashians The System: The Case of Kevin Keith

In February of 1994, Kevin Keith was arrested and charged with a triple homicide in Bucyrus, Ohio. There is no physical evidence exclusively tying him to the crime, yet he has spent 28 years of his life behind bars, with many of those on death row. Kevin’s brother Charles, has always been convinced of his innocence, and to this day, works relentlessly to clear Kevin’s name. Over 8 episodes, Kim Kardashian and team will take a deep dive into the case, raise important questions, and try to shed light on a legal system that is often puzzling. Though it’s said, ‘innocent until proven guilty’, was Kevin Keith truly given a fair shot? Draw your own conclusions in this twisted and at times, unbelievable story. This is The System: The Case of Kevin Keith. Visit our resource page for more information about the show, including visual aids, access to court documents, and other materials used in Kevin's case.For additional information about wrongful conviction work and criminal justice reform, please visit colorofchange.org.

6. Archetypes

Archetypes with Meghan - a podcast where we investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.

7. Call Her Daddy

Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy is the most listened to podcast by women on Spotify. In a world prone to snap judgment, Cooper cuts through the bullshit with every guest and topic, asking the questions you want the answers to. Stop guessing what you're going to see on CHD each week - you'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll feel, you'll think. New episodes on Wednesdays only on Spotify. Go to @callherdaddy on Instagram if you wanna talk about it.

8. Huberman Lab

The Huberman Lab Podcast discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body control our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health. We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works. Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance. For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research findings and review articles in top-level peer-reviewed journals, including Nature, Science, Cell, Neuron, and Current Biology. He is a regular member of several National Institutes of Health review panels and a Fellow of the McKnight Foundation and the Pew Charitable Trusts. Dr. Huberman regularly consults for technology development companies, professional athletic organizations, and various units of U.S. and Canadian Special Operations.

9. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

10. 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer

Weekly, comedian best friends Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer get together in the bear cave at YMH Studios to do what bears do: make each other laugh.

*Algunos títulos podrían no tener descripción porque la plataforma no la proporciona.

Los podcast

Los podcast han retomado fuerza entre los usuarios de las plataformas de streaming, sobre todo tras la pandemia de coronavirus (Getty Images)

Un podcast es un producto de audio que tiene una periodicidad definida y puede estar integrado por varios episodios, si bien tiene sus orígenes en la radio, hoy día quienes gustan de este formato pueden encontrarlo en páginas de internet o plataformas de streaming como Spotify.

Aunque los podcast iniciaron como una discusión entre varios participantes sobre un tema en particular, con el paso del tiempo las formas de hacerlos se han ido diversificando y ahora puede estar una persona hablando o un grupo, asimismo, no sólo se usan como espacio para intercambiar puntos de vista, sino también abarcan géneros de entrevista como el podcast #EnCasaDeMara en donde hace preguntas a diversos personajes como Edy Smol, o ficción, como sucede con la historia de suspenso del podcast chileno Caso 63, o tratan temas de ciencia, política, periodismo, bienestar, entre otros.

La palabra “podcast” fue usada por primera vez el 12 de febrero de 2004 por el periodista Ben Hammersley de The Guardian en un artículo en el que hablaba de lo viable que era económicamente el hacer un programa de radio en línea y acceder a ellos cuando los usuarios quieran.

Aunque hay diversos debates sobre cuándo surgió el primer podcast en la historia, son varios los expertos que han señalado que la idea estaba clara desde la creación del fonógrafo de Thomas Alva Edison en 1870, cuando los intelectuales de la época como Philip Hubert, Octave Uzanne o Edward Bellamy pronosticaron que la gente acabría “leyendo con los ojos cerrados” los libros, periódicos y revistas y hasta las mamás dejarían de quedarse roncan contando cuentos a los niños antes de ir a dormir.

Las claves de Spotify

Spotify se ha convertido en una de las plataformas por streaming más competitivas. (Fabian Sommer/dpa)

Nacida en 2006, la compañía de origen sueco comenzó de manera formal sus actividades por Europa el 7 de octubre de 2008 y poco a poco ha ido teniendo presencia en todo el mundo, estando actualmente en 187 países con un catálogo de más de siete millones de artistas.

Hoy día la plataforma por streaming tiene convenios con las discográficas Universal Music, Sony Music, EMI Music, Hollywood Records, Interscope Records, Warner Music, entre otras.

En materia de podcast, Spotify anunció en noviembre de 2020 la compra y adquisición de la plataforma publicitaria y de podcast Megaphone por 235 millones de dólares, lo que sirvió para la monetización de audios.

Según cifras publicadas por Spotify, en el año 2019 contaba con 217 millones de suscriptores, mismos que en 2020 aumentaron a 345 millones y que en el 2021, pese a la pandemia, alcanzaron los 365 millones de suscriptores, de los cuales cerca del 50% son clientes de pago, mientras que ahora ya suman 433 millones de usuarios.

Como modelo, Spotify ha planteado pagar a los artistas de su catálogo un precio fijo por canción o álbum vendido y da regalías según la cantidad de reproducciones de artistas en proporción al total de canciones transmitidas, a diferencia de sus competidores, que pagan por ventas físicas o descargas.

Además, el 70% de sus ingresos totales van a los titulares de los derechos de autor, en su mayoría los sellos discográficos, quienes luego pagan a los artistas en función a sus contratos individuales.

Cabe apuntar que actualmente cualquier persona puede disfrutar del servicio gratuito de Spotify, siempre y cuando estés dispuesto a aguantar anuncios y con restricciones como no poder saltar algunas canciones.

Spotify y Apple buscan liderar el mercado de streaming musical y de podcast. (Ilustración: Anayeli Tapia)

Podcast vs audiolibros

La pandemia de coronavirus no sólo benefició a los podcast al incrementar su número de usuarios, sino que también los audiolibros sumaron más consumidores en diversas plataformas, entre ellas Spotify, pues se estima que pueden dejar ganancias anuales por hasta 70 mil millones de dólares.

La plataforma de streaming, en donde los audiolibros han ido creciendo en un 20%, ha recurrido a la narración de libros con las voces de celebridades de Hollywood.

Su auge también podría deberse a la crítica de la facilidad con la que la plataforma ha dejado hablar a los podcasters, cayendo en errores de mal información en plena pandemia, como fue el caso de Joe Rogan, que además hizo perder a la compañía hasta 2,1 millones de dólares.

