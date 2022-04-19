Criptovalute: sono sicure per l'investitore inesperto?
Chi ha investito in Bitcoin nel 2020 probabilmente ha fatto un buon affare. A quel tempo, la criptovaluta era scambiata a 8.000 euro (circa 8.650 dollari al prezzo attuale). Alla fine di marzo 2022, il suo valore ha superato i 40.000 euro.
Newsroom Infobae
ILLUSTRATION - Eine Frau bedient die App "Bison" der Börse Stuttgart, mit der Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin und Ripple über ein Smartphone gekauft und verkauft werden können.