The stormy marriage between Katy Jurado and Ernest Boragnine

The first time Katy Jurado married she thought she would live a love story, however, she suffered one of her worst times alongside Ernest Borgnine, who repeatedly physically assaulted her. Sometimes, he even violated her in front of the press.

Throughout her youth, as one of the most internationally renowned Mexican actresses, Katy Jurado had a long line of suitors of different nationalities, but she was disappointed in her first husband, Victor Velázquez.

Although she thought she might never fall into marriage again, she met American actor Ernest Borgnine in 1954 during the filming of Vera Cruz. He would have immediately fallen in love with her and began courting her.

Katy aceptó iniciar una relación con Ernest sólo porque él la cortejó por años, pues ella no quería volver a casarse después de su primer matrimonio (Foto: INAH)

Ernest followed Jurado everywhere, always filling her with gifts and saying the most beautiful words to her, to the point where she was very flattered. For at least two years he treated her like this, so the actress decided to agree to start a relationship with him.

From engagement they advanced to marriage, because on December 31, 1959 they married. However, the mistreatment soon began by the protagonist of Marty, who on several occasions assaulted her because of her jealousy.

On several occasions, Katy woke up at night due to shortness of breath due to her husband trying to strangle her. When she reacted, he just told her that he had dreamed her about another man and had become angry.

The violence was soon reflected in the media, as the press began to realize that the famous couple had constant fights in public, mainly during events to which they were invited.

El actor habría agredido físicamente a Katy en varias ocasiones frente a la prensa y a sus hijos (Foto: captura de pantalla/YouTube)

Rumors that the marriage was going through a bad time became news, so the press began to follow them everywhere and several attacks by Borgnine had been caught on camera. The most famous one at that time was when, in Italy, the actor had spotted her in one of the streets where several journalists were watching them and the photographs of the beaten Mexican woman would have been disseminated in all the newspapers.

As Jurado recalled on the program Storias enarzadas, they were in a meeting to which both had been invited and there were alcoholic beverages. Her husband would have taken only a little longer than she did, but that served to justify her violent behavior towards the protagonist of The Seminarian.

She couldn't stand it anymore, so she decided to start walking alone through the streets of Rome, but Ernest would have caught up with her and started pulling her arm to leave with him. Katy refused and the discussion rose in tone, to the point where she ended up with a lot of blood.

Katy recordó que el momento en que su hijo amenazó a Ernest de matarlo si volvía a agredirla, hizo que ella pidiera el divorcio (Foto: INAH)

The histrionist assured that she had to attend the Venice International Film Festival with a broken arm because of the jerks of her then husband, which made her feel vulnerable and humiliated.

Shortly before she filed for divorce, according to Katy's daughter, Sandra Velázquez, she was again assaulted in almost the same way, only now her whole family witnessed the mistreatment she suffered. At that time his two sons assured Ernest that they would kill him if he touched his mother like that again.

Katy filed for divorce from Ernest in 1963, after three years of marriage. Throughout this process, he had to request a restraining order, as the danger remained latent. For the same reasons, the protagonist of El Bruto decided to stay away from the cameras for three years.

According to Sandra, her mother was very disappointed that she had not succeeded for the second time in love.

