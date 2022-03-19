Apple Ranking: the 10 most listened songs in Spain

The musical offer has never been as extensive as it is today, so it is easy for more than one person to feel outdated, however, with the emergence of platforms such as Apple, keeping abreast of the most popular ones of the moment has become simpler.

Apple has provided its users with playlists where they can check the news and topics that are conquering the Spanish public.

From reggaeton, pop, ballads and regional music, these are the most popular hits in Spain this Saturday, March 19:

1.

CANDY is released today in this ranking. ROSALIA's hit is giving a lot to talk about. Catchy, perfect and with a lot of potential... What more can you ask from a song?

2. HENTAI

3. THE FAME (feat. The Weeknd)

4. CUPCAKE

Harvesting success is synonymous with ROSALIA. Therefore, it is not surprising that his new production, called BIZCOCHITO, debuted in fourth place on that occasion. Who else could boast of having so many top quality reproductions?

5. SAOKO

6. BULERÍAS

If we talk about the spoiled ones of the public, we must mention ROSALIA. Perhaps this is why BULERÍAS makes its debut in the ranking directly in sixth place.

7. G3 N15

ROSALIA's most recent single is already seen as a new classic. G3 N15 enters today with a firm step to the list of songs most listened to on this streaming platform.

8. CHICKEN TERIYAKI

9. MOTOMAMI

If we talk about the spoiled ones of the public, we must mention ROSALIA. Perhaps this is why MOTOMAMI debuts in the ranking directly in ninth place.

10. THE VERSACE COMBI (feat. Tokischa)

Apple in the streaming war

Apple Inc. is an American company that produces electronic equipment, software and also provides audio and video services through its various streaming platforms.

It is a company that has been considered in several years as one of the most striking and valuable in the world. According to The Wall Street Journal, in August 2018 Apple became the first way to achieve a capitalization above $2 trillion; this year it exceeded $3 trillion.

Among its programs, Apple Music stands out, which has the function of allowing its users to access music and podcasts.

Through its service, users of “la manzanita” can access more than 90 million songs, more than 30,000 playlists and various podcasts. Like its similar ones, it allows you to download the songs and listen to them offline.

As for the iTunes service for watching series and movies, users can get to know in real time the contents and recommendations not only of the platform itself, but also from channels or services it offers, which can be enjoyed in real time or downloaded and enjoyed without an internet connection.

Among the titles offered by the company are Acapulco, produced by Mexican director Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, in which actor Gary Oldman appears; Korean dramas such as Pachinko; series such as The Snoopy Show, among others.

