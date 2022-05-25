Ukrainian teqball community gives soldiers opportunity to play sport in Kyiv’s Independence Square

The Ukrainian Teqball Community is organizing teqball events in Kyiv’s Independence Square as a show of support and unity with the soldiers defending their country against the Russian invasion.

Denis Vilenkin, who has been the driving force behind teqball’s growth in Ukraine, is arranging the teqball activities in collaboration with the Pechersk Territorial Defense Unit. Vilenkin is serving in the Unit and has said playing teqball in the Ukrainian capital is helping “raise the spirit” of the country’s soldiers.

FITEQ is humbled that the sport of teqball is a small source of joy at a very distressing time for the people of Ukraine. The global governing body of teqball has been providing assistance for the country’s teqball community and for refugees who have fled to Hungary, where FITEQ is headquartered. More information about this and also how FITEQ is urging the teqball family to continue showing support to Ukraine can be found here.

A number of highly-ranked teqball players from Ukraine have taken part in the activities in Independence Square, including 2021 Teqball World Championships competitors. Vilenkin has stated his ambition for Ukraine to host an official teqball event following the end of the conflict. FITEQ is urgently hoping for peace in Ukraine and will do everything possible to ensure teqball plays a part in the country’s post-conflict recovery.

For now, FITEQ stands in firm solidarity with the Ukrainian people and will keep exploring all avenues to ensure Ukrainian teqball stars can continue competing on the international level, and continue being role models for people all over the world.