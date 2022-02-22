Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel: Danger on the Ice

BOBSLED TRAUMA: There is a dark side to Olympic sliding sports like Bobsled and Skeleton that casual fans of the Beijing Winter Games know little about: many former and current athletes have suffered major head trauma participating in these sports, suffering the same kinds of injuries normally associated with football players. The trauma is caused not only by major collisions, but also by small hits often referred to as “sled head,” caused by speed, whiplash and vibration of the ice. Jon Frankel reports. Producer: Chapman Downes.

ABOUT HBO

HBO is home to the shows and films that everyone is talking about, from groundbreaking series and documentaries to the biggest blockbuster movies.

SUBSCRIBE TO HBO

Subscribe to the official HBO Channel for the latest on your favorite HBO series, movies, documentaries & sports specials: https://itsh.bo/youtube

GET HBO: https://itsh.bo/ways-to-get

MORE HBO

Official Site: https://itsh.bo/dotcom

Follow HBO on Instagram: https://itsh.bo/instagram

Follow HBO on TikTok: https://itsh.bo/tiktok

Follow HBO on Twitter: https://itsh.bo/twitter

Like HBO on Facebook: https://itsh.bo/facebook