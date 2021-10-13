Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games’ mascot and slogan revealed to mark 50 days-to-go

The mascot and slogan for the Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games have been launched to mark the 50 days-to-go milestone. The Games are set to take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain from December 2nd – 6th.

The mascot is called ‘BulBul’ and is based on a well-known species of bird found in Bahrain. The bird was chosen due to its cultural heritage to the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as symbolising the beauty that can be found around the Kingdom, its natural habitat.

Senior Administrative Coordinator of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, Deena Fulath, explained the rationale behind selecting the mascot: “The Bahraini ‘BulBul’ has been chosen as the mascot for the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games for a number of reasons, one being it’s physical abilities such as its agility and high speed, which can certainly be a motivating factor for all the Para athletes competing to win some medals and achieve their goals.

This is also an opportunity to encourage the preservation of its habitats and environments, in order to protect the ‘BulBul’ as well as other wildlife found in Bahrain.”

The slogan is ‘Together. Rising. Stronger.’ which was created to reflect the aims of the Asian Youth Para Games which are to promote friendships amongst the athletes (together) improve their performances (rising) and for them to leave better equipped for their future sporting careers (stronger).

Asian Paralympic Committee President Majid Rashed commented: “Seeing the Games mascot come to life and to announce the slogan is an exciting step towards the Games in just 50 days’ time. We are pleased that the Kingdom of Bahrain is hosting such an important tournament for the future of para-sport in Asia and I’m sure that they will be fantastic hosts for all the young athletes from across the region to come together and celebrate the power of sport to unify and promote inclusivity.”

Nine sports will feature at the Games: Athletics, Badminton, Boccia, Goalball, Taekwondo, Powerlifting, Swimming, Table Tennis and Wheelchair Basketball. The competition will take place across numerous venues in Khalifa Sports City, a multi-use stadium in Isa Town, and Isa Sports City, the national indoor sports facility.

