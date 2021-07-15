Press Release - TOKYO WATERFRONT CITY Area to Be Closed to the Public during the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Tokyo, 15 July 2021 — Following the state of emergency declared by the Government of Japan, which is in effect from 12 July until 22 August, the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) has decided to review plans for activities that were due to take place at TOKYO WATERFRONT CITY and to restrict access to the area during the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Specifically, Tokyo 2020 will close off public access to the “2020 FAN PARK” and “2020 FAN ARENA”, which were scheduled to host various commercial outlets and sports initiation activities. Accordingly, athlete training sessions will no longer be open to the public, and the sports initiation sessions that were due to be held at the 2020 FAN PARK ‘PLAYGROUND’ will be cancelled. In the light of the government’s request to citizens to refrain from going out unnecessarily during the state of emergency, we will restrict access around the Olympic Cauldron area near the Yume no Ohashi and will ask members of the public to refrain from visiting it. Live performances and provision of food and beverages at the Olympic Promenade have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the URBAN FESTIVAL programme in the Ariake area will be cancelled in accordance with the decision for the spectators.

A decision regarding public access to the TOKYO WATERFRONT CITY area during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be taken after the Olympic Games have ended, allowing this to be based on the infection status prevailing at the time.

For more information: Tokyo 2020 Online Press Room

International Communications

Email: pressoffice@tokyo2020_jp

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.