World athletics approves russia reinstatement plan

“This is not the end but the beginning of a long journey," according to World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.TOPICSATRFederationsWorld-Athletics-fedRecent ArticlesUnprecedented broadcast coverage and digital innovation to connect fans around the world to the magic of Tokyo 2020Tokyo 2020 spectator ban extended to Fukushima, SapporoIIHF council candidate list published - Federation focusJonkoping, sweden to host world junior curling championships 2022Host city americas focuses on future - conferences & conventions