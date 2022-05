COI analizó el Caso Venezuela tras la elección de un nuevo COV liderado por la olímpica María Soto

Sha’Carri Richardson reveals personal trauma, but remains mum on why she is not running

The U.S. sprinter, who was suspended last year for marijuana use, has not raced an individual event this season. Justin Gatlin says Richardson ran 10.3 seconds in practice

FIFA selects three female referees for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

FIFA also selected three female assistants. This marks the first time women will referee the FIFA World Cup

Breaststroke stunner! Australian Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook crushes previous world record

The Aussie swimmer has solidified himself as the best 200m breaststroker in the world

Appeals fail for U.S. runner Shelby Houlihan, who is banned until 2025

The American record holder in the 1,500 and 5,000 blamed a pork burrito for her positive doping test, but a Swiss federal court rejected the whole enchilada

IOC analyzed the Venezuela Case after the election of a new COV led by the Olympian María Soto

Soto is the first woman to lead the Olympic Movement in that country. The former president of the COV, Eduardo Alvarez, saw the door closed to a fifth term. A single “agreed” list of candidates was viewed favorably by the Government