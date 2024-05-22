The brothers Jules and Gédéon Naudet were chosen to make the Paris 2024 film

The announcement about the directors of the Paris 2024 film was made at the Cannes Film Festival, where the torch was paraded this Tuesday. Credit

The brothers Jules and Gédéon Naudet were chosen to make the traditional Olympic and Paralympic Games film. The organization and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made the announcement during the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where yesterday the torch was paraded down the red carpet.

“Our goal is to present an original vision of the Games, focusing on what happens behind the scenes and on the people who work there to make the Games a success. We are very proud, and we are also fascinated by what is a completely new game for us, in every sense,” said the Naudet brothers.

For five months, filmmakers will become “privileged witnesses” of Paris 2024 and will collect different testimonies, including those of athletes, to produce a 45-minute feature film. The Naudet brothers, with a career spanning more than 25 years, received two Emmy awards for “New York, 11/09″, a documentary in which they recorded the daily work of firefighters in the attack on the World Trade Center; meanwhile, other of their outstanding works were “Notre-Dame de Paris” and “November 13, Fluctuat Nec Mergitur”, about the attacks in Paris in 2015.

“The official film brings a unique editorial angle to the Games experience, striving to capture the soul of a specific edition taking into account the wider social and cultural context. The Naudet brothers were selected for their ability to capture historical events through a profoundly human and authentic lens,” said Thomas Bach, president of the IOC.

Each edition of the Olympic Games has its respective film and Paris 2024 will have as a novelty that a documentary will first be broadcast to learn about the privacy of the event, which can be seen by France Télévisions and will be produced by Eléphant Adventures. There will be five episodes that will recount the journey of the people who make the Games, such as those in charge of the teams, volunteers, friends and families of the athletes and members of the security forces.

“The official film and documentary series are like the people who produce them: innovative, inspiring and faithful to the ambitions of Paris 2024. With their unique humanist approach, the Naudet brothers will offer a holistic vision that complements the Paris 2024 vision of fully open games, allowing the public to see what is happening within the organization of the largest sporting event in the world,” said Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024.