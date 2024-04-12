Five new athletes were awarded scholarships and seek to be part of the Refugee Olympic Team in Paris 2024

Paris 2024

Five new athletes received a grant from the Olympic Foundation for Refugees (ORF) and will seek to be part of the Refugee Olympic Team that will participate in the Paris 2024 Games, from July 26 to August 11.

The athletes who joined the program are Ramiro Mora (weightlifting), Matin Balsini (swimming), Aryan Saed Panah (boxing), Musa Suliman (athletics) and Fernando Dayán Enríquez (boating).

For the first time, Spain’s National Olympic Committee (ON) hosts a refugee athlete and he is the Iranian boxer Aryan Saed Panah, while the British one is the host of the also Iranian swimmer Balsini and the Cuban weightlifter Mora.

Another athlete born in Cuba, the canoeist Dayán Enríquez, was welcomed by the National Olympic Committee of the United States while the one from Switzerland did the same with the Sudanese athlete Suliman.

Get to know our new IOC Refugee Athlete Scholarship holders. ⭐



Despite their different journeys to safety, they are united in their passion for sports and fueled by their dream to compete at the Olympic Games.



(🧵Thread 👇) — Refugee Olympic Team (@RefugeesOlympic) April 11, 2024

With these new interns, 74 refugee athletes are now part of the program: the athletes come from 12 countries, live in 24 host countries and represent 14 sports.

The Refugee Olympic Team was created by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on March 2, 2016 and with 10 athletes it participated for the first time in the Rio de Janeiro Games, while in Tokyo 2020 the delegation was made up of 29 athletes. On May 2, Thomas Bach will announce who will be present at Paris 2024.