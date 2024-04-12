IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

Five new athletes were awarded scholarships and seek to be part of the Refugee Olympic Team in Paris 2024

Ramiro Mora (weightlifting), Matin Balsini (swimming), Aryan Saed Panah (boxing), Musa Suliman (athletics) and Fernando Dayán Enríquez (boating) brought the number of athletes who are part of the program to 74. On May 2, Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, will announce the delegation for the Olympic Games.

Compartir
Compartir articulo
Paris 2024
Paris 2024

Five new athletes received a grant from the Olympic Foundation for Refugees (ORF) and will seek to be part of the Refugee Olympic Team that will participate in the Paris 2024 Games, from July 26 to August 11.

The athletes who joined the program are Ramiro Mora (weightlifting), Matin Balsini (swimming), Aryan Saed Panah (boxing), Musa Suliman (athletics) and Fernando Dayán Enríquez (boating).

For the first time, Spain’s National Olympic Committee (ON) hosts a refugee athlete and he is the Iranian boxer Aryan Saed Panah, while the British one is the host of the also Iranian swimmer Balsini and the Cuban weightlifter Mora.

Another athlete born in Cuba, the canoeist Dayán Enríquez, was welcomed by the National Olympic Committee of the United States while the one from Switzerland did the same with the Sudanese athlete Suliman.

With these new interns, 74 refugee athletes are now part of the program: the athletes come from 12 countries, live in 24 host countries and represent 14 sports.

The Refugee Olympic Team was created by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on March 2, 2016 and with 10 athletes it participated for the first time in the Rio de Janeiro Games, while in Tokyo 2020 the delegation was made up of 29 athletes. On May 2, Thomas Bach will announce who will be present at Paris 2024.

Temas Relacionados

ScholarshipsOlympic TeamParis 2024

Recent Articles

Paris 2024: The United States and Brazil dominated the last Taekwondo Olympic qualifier

The two countries were left with three of the 16 places that were at stake in the Dominican Republic and, in this way, only four places remain to be distributed for universality. There will be 128 athletes at the Grand Palais.
Paris 2024: The United States and Brazil dominated the last Taekwondo Olympic qualifier

Samaranch said that Olympism is at stake in Paris 2024

The vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stressed the political importance of the next Games within a complex geopolitical map and stressed that they must be “a symbol to change the atrocious dynamics that the planet is experiencing”.
Samaranch said that Olympism is at stake in Paris 2024

Athletics will award money to Olympic champions in Paris 2024

World Athletics announced that it will become the first international federation to award dollar rewards to those athletes who achieve a gold medal in each of the 48 Olympic Games events.
Athletics will award money to Olympic champions in Paris 2024

Max Whitlock, the most winning British gymnast in history, announced that they will be his last Olympic Games

The three-time Olympic champion confirmed that in Paris 2024 it will be his fourth and last Games, in which he will seek to defend the title won in pommel horse in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. “My experience has been incredible,” he said.
Max Whitlock, the most winning British gymnast in history, announced that they will be his last Olympic Games

France gave details of security at the opening ceremony amid terrorist threats

While security was “considerably” reinforced due to possible attacks in the Islamic State's Champions League, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told how Paris is preparing for the parade on the Seine River. Closed airspace, small subway and a QR code.
France gave details of security at the opening ceremony amid terrorist threats