Going for four in 2024: U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles sets ambitious goal for upcoming Paris Games

History will surely be made during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and American Noah Lyles wants to be a part of it.

Lyles recently told French media his goal is to win four gold medals in Paris next summer.

Skeptics may chuckle at his statement considering he’s never won an Olympic gold medal, though he did take bronze in the men’s 200m in Tokyo 2020, but Lyles isn’t interested in anyone’s opinion.

“I’ve never had somebody tell me something that has thrown my out-of-the-box thinking to inside-the-box,” he said to L’Equipe.

He’s the current men’s 100m and 200m World Champion and is looking to add the 4x100m relay and the 4x400m relay to his schedule. Lyles was part of the winning American team in the 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Lyles won the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay in Budapest 2023.

Those three gold medals allowed Lyles to become the first man to win three in a World Championships since Jamaican Usain Bolt in 2015.

Winning four athletics gold medals in a single Olympics hasn’t been done since Olympic legend Carl Lewis in Los Angeles 1984. In fact, in the past 100 years you can count the number of sprinters who’ve won four golds on one hand.

Again, Lyles isn’t interested in the naysayers.

“After what I did at Budapest and seeing what my body can handle, if I train for it, let’s take a shot. It’s the last race, there’s nothing to lose.”

Lyles should be favored in the 200m where he’s won the past three world titles, and certainly would be a short list favorite in the 100m as well.

His relay experience is lacking by comparison, but not his confidence.

“If they allow me, if they need me and they are willing, then let’s go and take it.”