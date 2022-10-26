LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
26 de Octubre de 2022
Security preparations underway for Paris 2024

35,000 guards will be deployed to help with the opening ceremony with a crowd of 600,000 expected both on the banks of the Seine and from street level up above

Christine Brown

Por

Christine Brown
26 de Octubre de 2022
infobae

With the Paris 2024 Olympics less than two years away, the excitement surrounding the biggest sporting event in the world is continuing to build. France is now beginning preparations for the opening ceremonies planned for July 26, 2024 including safety precautions.

Rather than having the opening ceremony in a stadium as is customary, Paris is getting innovative with the experience. The plan is to use the River Seine to float approximately 200 boats in front of an estimated crowd of 600,000 people.

The banks alongside the river will be able to accommodate around 100,000 people who will have to purchase tickets to the event, but another 500,000 will have the opportunity to have a bird’s eye view from the street level above.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin shared on Tuesday with the immense crowd expected, security preparations are of utmost importance. Around 35,000 guards will be hired to help with crowd control. In addition, 3,000 private security personnel will also be hired.

French Interior and Overseas Minister Gerald Darmanin attends the annual Bastille Day military parade, in Paris, France, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
French Interior and Overseas Minister Gerald Darmanin attends the annual Bastille Day military parade, in Paris, France, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Over the two week period of the Games, there will be 30,000 police and guards on duty every single day with none of them being allowed to take leave during the entirety of the Games. After the criticism Darmanin received following the lack of crowd control and chaos that ensued during the 2022 UEFA Champions League final at Stade de France, he is taking preparations for 2024 very seriously.

While an aide to President Emmanuel Macron told supporters that a discussion with the International Olympic Committee was had in regards to whether or not “savings could be made” for 2024, it does not seem like Darmanin is interested in cutting corners on the security front. He wants to make sure that all athletes, staff and attendees are able to enjoy the experience while remaining safe.

