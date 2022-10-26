Hockey Canada waives part of the their annual registration fee for the 2022-2023 season

FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Victory Ceremony - Ice Hockey - Women's Gold Medal - Wukesong Sports Centre, Beijing, China - February 17, 2022. Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

On Wednesday it was revealed Hockey Canada will not require the CAD3 player participation fee to be paid for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The player fee is a small part of the bigger $23.80 registration fee paid to Hockey Canada, but this year, it will be waived for the second year in a row. During the 2020-2021 season, the fee was reduced to $1.50 per player due to the pandemic.

While funds continue to dry up for Hockey Canada with major sponsors pulling out of deals, governmental funding being frozen and now the waiving of fees, it is a wonder how the organization can continue to be successful. The changes that need to be made have to begin at the top and trickle down through every individual representing the organization and that is exactly what Hockey Canada plans to do.

In the same announcement, it was also shared a date has been selected by the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in relation to the Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal from 2018 that has been plaguing the organization since it went public in June. On November 15, former Hockey Canada CEO Bob Nicholson will testify.

On October 11, the entire Hockey Canada Board of Directors and CEO Scott Smith finally resigned after months of scrutiny over their handling of the sexual assault case. The organization is now planning to hold a vote to have a new board elected at the annual general meeting planned for December 17 so normal operations can resume.

On Hockey Canada’s website, it states the goal of hiring the new board is “ensuring diversity.” It goes on to say, “This means identifying candidates who, if elected, will bring a diversity of gender, ethnicity, culture, and thought to their duties. Candidates should have a commitment to respect, safety, and fun, which are paramount for everyone involved in the game.”