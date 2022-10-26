LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Miércoles 26 de Octubre de 2022
IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024Teqball
Articles

Hockey Canada waives part of the their annual registration fee for the 2022-2023 season

Participants will not be required to pay part of their participation fee cutting Hockey Canada’s funding even further amidst sexual assault scandal

Christine Brown

Por

Christine Brown
26 de Octubre de 2022
FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Victory Ceremony - Ice Hockey - Women's Gold Medal - Wukesong Sports Centre, Beijing, China - February 17, 2022. Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Victory Ceremony - Ice Hockey - Women's Gold Medal - Wukesong Sports Centre, Beijing, China - February 17, 2022. Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

On Wednesday it was revealed Hockey Canada will not require the CAD3 player participation fee to be paid for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The player fee is a small part of the bigger $23.80 registration fee paid to Hockey Canada, but this year, it will be waived for the second year in a row. During the 2020-2021 season, the fee was reduced to $1.50 per player due to the pandemic.

While funds continue to dry up for Hockey Canada with major sponsors pulling out of deals, governmental funding being frozen and now the waiving of fees, it is a wonder how the organization can continue to be successful. The changes that need to be made have to begin at the top and trickle down through every individual representing the organization and that is exactly what Hockey Canada plans to do.

In the same announcement, it was also shared a date has been selected by the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in relation to the Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal from 2018 that has been plaguing the organization since it went public in June. On November 15, former Hockey Canada CEO Bob Nicholson will testify.

infobae

On October 11, the entire Hockey Canada Board of Directors and CEO Scott Smith finally resigned after months of scrutiny over their handling of the sexual assault case. The organization is now planning to hold a vote to have a new board elected at the annual general meeting planned for December 17 so normal operations can resume.

On Hockey Canada’s website, it states the goal of hiring the new board is “ensuring diversity.” It goes on to say, “This means identifying candidates who, if elected, will bring a diversity of gender, ethnicity, culture, and thought to their duties. Candidates should have a commitment to respect, safety, and fun, which are paramount for everyone involved in the game.”

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Hockey CanadaParticipation FeeCut FundingScandal

Recent Articles

Hockey Canada waives part of the their annual registration fee for the 2022-2023 season

Participants will not be required to pay part of their participation fee cutting Hockey Canada’s funding even further amidst sexual assault scandal

Greece Olympic Committee refuses to allow top sailor Vasileia Karachaliou to switch allegiances and compete for Portugal

Karachaliou who competed under the Portuguese flag at this month’s world championships, sites lack of funding and clashes with the national sailing federation as reasons for her petition

Seoul Mayor Oh meets with IOC chief Bach in Lausanne to promote 2036 Olympic bid

Oh voiced a “strong will” for Seoul to become the next a city for international sports and art events, evidenced by South Korea’s new facilities and past Olympic experience

UIPM feels confident new obstacle discipline will “transform modern pentathlon”

With the testing phase over, the obstacle discipline has received great feedback from fellow pentathletes

WKF reelects Espinós as president

Antonio Espinós has been head of the World Karate Federation since 1998
MAS NOTICIAS