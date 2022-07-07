International Ski and Snowboard Federation forges forward with new FIS Media & Marketing venture

A cameraman of Schweizer Radio and Fernsehen (SRF RTS TV) films the Alpine Skiing World Cup final in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reforms and sweeping change continue under International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) president Johan Eliasch. The FIS has hired the first two employees for its newly created FIS Marketing and Media division.

Christian Salomon has been named as the chief commercial director, while Oliver Kraus will assume the position of director of global partnerships.

The FIS M&M is the federation’s newly-established commercial division that will serve as the focal point in all future, media, broadcast, marketing, sponsorship rights and sales. Moving forward, the FIS M&M will also oversee the FIS Production Service and Digital rights, together with Hospitality and Event Services.

The hirings are another step in fulfilling FIS president’s Johan Eliasch’s new ‘Concorde Agreement,’ which is designed to centralize all international rights and develop standardized agreements with all NSA’s, a strategy to put more money in the pockets of the so-called smaller or developing nations.

“The FIS M&M will be the hub of all of our commercial activities moving forward so it was critical to find elite leaders within the industry to lead us into the next chapter,” Eliasch said. “With Christian and Oliver, we have found not only the most capable leaders, but also two individuals who are passionate about winter sports and who will work tirelessly to help FIS reach its goals.”

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's night Slalom - Flachau, Austria - March 9, 2022 Italy's Manfred Molgg in action during the first run and his last ever race REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

However, not all National Ski Associations are backing Eliasch’s ongoing reforms and restructuring, notably Austria, Croatia, Germany and Switzerland, who are legally challenging Eliasch’s May re-election in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The NSA’s claim that “democratic principles” were not followed in the election in which Eliasch was the lone candidate. FIS contends the May 26 election was held in “strict compliance with the FIS Statutes and Swiss law”

Under the long standing broadcast rights structure, the NSA’s hold domestic rights to events, but then sell the international rights to Infront Sports and Media, which in turn, brokers the rights to ski association clients on a contract-by-contract basis, while taking a large chunk for themselves.

Under Eliasch’s leadership, FIS recently made a 180-degree turn parting ways in a messy break-up with longtime marketing and broadcast rights partner InFront Sports and Media.

Infront Sports and Media’s vice president of strategic communications Jörg Polzer contended that the longstanding FIS partner was unexpectedly informed of the changes at the end of 2021. He said InFront was told that they will no longer serve as the legitimate rights-holder and consequently will not sell the respective rights.

Citing a breach in accordance with the FIS bylaws, Infront proceeded, unsuccessfully, with legal action against FIS taking its complaint to the Swiss Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The CAS ruled the international broadcast rights of the FIS World Cup are the rightful property of the FIS and if desired only FIS has the power to sell those rights.

The FIS also believes by directly controlling and centralizing broadcast rights, retaining tens of millions of dollars, they could increase the quality of the broadcasts and by sharing revenues with all national ski associations, they will also increase the level of professionalism.

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Meribel, France - March 19, 2022 International Ski Federation (FIS) President Johan Eliasch hands over the Globe trophy to Switzerland's Marco Odermatt on the podium after he won the overall men's giant slalom REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Salomon, who will officially join the new FIS venture on July 17, brings a wealth of commercial experience having most recently served as the senior vice president and managing director at IMG. While at IMG, he was the head of Global Wintersport Partnerships and worked closely with the Austrian Ski Federation, the International Bobsled and Sliding Federation (IBSF) and the Freeride World Tour.

Salomon was also a senior vice president and director of media rights for Infront Sports and worked as the manager of sports rights for the Kirchgruppe.

“I am very excited to join the FIS family in this very important moment for the Federation and to get the opportunity to develop the newly established commercial division FIS M&M from the ground up,” said Salomon, a native of Munich with more than 25 years of sports marketing experience. “This is a huge turning point in commercializing the sport globally and I feel very honored to be part of this great next phase with FIS.”

Oliver Kraus brings nearly 20 years of international management experience in partnerships and financial services in the sports and entertainment industry to his role. Most recently, he was a founding member of KPG & Partners, and independent commercial consultancy firm in global sports and entertainment.

Follow Brian on Twitter - @Brian_Pinelli