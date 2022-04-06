After 30 years at the IOC, Pere Miró welcomes retirement

Serving the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Movement for 30 years, the time has come for Pere Miró to gracefully step aside from his duties.

The Catalan joined the IOC in November 1992, after working with then-IOC president Juan Antonio Samaranch during the Barcelona 1992 Summer Games. He worked with the IOC Sports Director and helped formalize how the IOC worked with other organizing committees.

“My first Olympic Games was Seoul 1988,” said Miró in an interview with the IOC. “I was an observer and I discovered their grandeur and universality, but Barcelona 1992 was a defining moment for me.”

He’s played a part in 18 Olympic Games while at the IOC and recognizes sport’s impact on the world, especially in these increasingly turbulent times.

Residential houses and bomb crater are seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

“Over 30 years, I’ve seen sport’s power to rebuild. I have helped the IOC to be active in the reconstruction process in countries devastated by war. I’ve seen what sport has given to the men and women of Bosnia, Timor Leste or Afghanistan,” he said.

“Today, we have to believe in that power more than ever.”

Miró won’t be wandering too far from Lausanne in retirement. He will continue to work as a senior adviser to the IOC president.

“I’ll be staying in Switzerland. I’ll be around and ready to lend a hand if I’m needed!”

