HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Miércoles 6 de Abril de 2022
Recent HeadlinesBeijing 2022OpinionPodcasts
Articles

After 30 years at the IOC, Pere Miró welcomes retirement

The Catalan has held several positions with the IOC after joining in November 1992 at the request of then-president Juan Antonio Samaranch

Bradley Smith

Por

Bradley Smith
6 de Abril de 2022
Managing Editor | bradley.smith@aroundtherings.com

Serving the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Movement for 30 years, the time has come for Pere Miró to gracefully step aside from his duties.

The Catalan joined the IOC in November 1992, after working with then-IOC president Juan Antonio Samaranch during the Barcelona 1992 Summer Games. He worked with the IOC Sports Director and helped formalize how the IOC worked with other organizing committees.

“My first Olympic Games was Seoul 1988,” said Miró in an interview with the IOC. “I was an observer and I discovered their grandeur and universality, but Barcelona 1992 was a defining moment for me.”

He’s played a part in 18 Olympic Games while at the IOC and recognizes sport’s impact on the world, especially in these increasingly turbulent times.

Residential houses and bomb crater are seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
Residential houses and bomb crater are seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

“Over 30 years, I’ve seen sport’s power to rebuild. I have helped the IOC to be active in the reconstruction process in countries devastated by war. I’ve seen what sport has given to the men and women of Bosnia, Timor Leste or Afghanistan,” he said.

“Today, we have to believe in that power more than ever.”

Miró won’t be wandering too far from Lausanne in retirement. He will continue to work as a senior adviser to the IOC president.

“I’ll be staying in Switzerland. I’ll be around and ready to lend a hand if I’m needed!”

KEEP READING

THE COLUMN: Pere Miró, the IOC mediator with Samaranch, Rogge and Bach who sits again in front of the Taliban as he did a quarter of a century ago

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Pere MiroIOCBarcelona 1992Juan Antonio Samaranch

Recent Articles