LA28 receives overwhelming support for athlete tuition legislation

Los Juegos Olímpicos de 2028 los albergará la ciudad de Los Ángeles (Foto: Twitter/ @LA28)

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games have introduced legislation that would allow California residents training for the LA28 Games to receive in-state tuition.

“With exceptional world-class sports facilities across the state, California is one of the most special places to train in elite sports,” said LA28 Chief and five-time Olympic medalist Janet Evans.

“This bill recognizes the tremendous work athletes put in and provides a path to affordable education and long-term success beyond the field of play. Supporting athletes across their entire lives is central to our work at the LA28 Games and we are proud to sponsor this important legislation to support athletes’ career transition.”

Yul Moldauer practices on the still rings during a training day before the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Assembly Member Adrin Nazarian’s bill would allow athletes from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees (USOPC) to train in California for future Olympic and Paralympic Games. It would also provide them with in-state tuition for college.

Several prominent organizations, including the USOPC, the U.S. Paralympic Governing Body, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Association, have all backed the bill.

The LA 2028 Summer Olympics will be the city’s third time hosting the Games and its first Paralympics.

Jun 9, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; 2020 U.S. Olympic Triathlon Team member Summer Rappaport swims a lap during a training session at Hollow Rock Racquet and Swim Club. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

With over 15,000 athletes expected to participate, the LA 2028 Summer Olympics would be one of the largest Olympics and Paralympics ever.

The LA28 Games are operated by a non-profit organization that is privately funded. It has revenue streams through various means, such as sponsorships and licensing agreements.