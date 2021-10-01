HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Friday October 1, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokyo 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Articles

“Mixed Zone” podcast: Spectators are back for the Beijing Winter Games, while there is confirmation the fix was in for boxing at Rio 2016

“Mixed Zone”, in English and Spanish, is a new weekly podcast with the information and analysis of world sport that can only be found at Around the Rings.

October 1, 2021

There will be fans in the stands for Beijing 2022, but some other COVID-19 countermeasures look to be even stricter than in Tokyo. Around the Rings founder Ed Hula and managing editor Gerard Farek discuss the ramifications of the Beijing plan on this week’s edition of the “Mixed Zone” podcast.

Other topics include Richard McLaren’s report finding AIBA’s leadership guilty of “manipulation and corruption of boxing bouts” at Rio 2016 and Madrid’s announcement to chase a bid for the 2036 Olympics.

A Spanish version, “Zona Mixta”, with Sebastián Fest, editor-in-chief of Around the Rings, and Miguel Hernández, Around the Rings writer, will also be published on a weekly basis.


TOPICS

Around the RingsMixed Zone podcastBeijing 2022AIBARio 2016boxingpandemiccountermeasuresIOCIPCATRHPodcast atr

Recent Articles