“Mixed Zone” podcast: Spectators are back for the Beijing Winter Games, while there is confirmation the fix was in for boxing at Rio 2016

There will be fans in the stands for Beijing 2022, but some other COVID-19 countermeasures look to be even stricter than in Tokyo. Around the Rings founder Ed Hula and managing editor Gerard Farek discuss the ramifications of the Beijing plan on this week’s edition of the “Mixed Zone” podcast.

Other topics include Richard McLaren’s report finding AIBA’s leadership guilty of “manipulation and corruption of boxing bouts” at Rio 2016 and Madrid’s announcement to chase a bid for the 2036 Olympics.

A Spanish version, “Zona Mixta”, with Sebastián Fest, editor-in-chief of Around the Rings, and Miguel Hernández, Around the Rings writer, will also be published on a weekly basis.



