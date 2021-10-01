“Mixed Zone” podcast: Spectators are back for the Beijing Winter Games, while there is confirmation the fix was in for boxing at Rio 2016

There will be fans in the stands for Beijing 2022, but some other COVID-19 countermeasures look to be even stricter than in Tokyo. Around the Rings founder Ed Hula and managing editor Gerard Farek discuss the ramifications of the Beijing plan on this week’s edition of the “Mixed Zone” podcast.
Other topics include Richard McLaren’s report finding AIBA’s leadership guilty of “manipulation and corruption of boxing bouts” at Rio 2016 and Madrid’s announcement to chase a bid for the 2036 Olympics.
A Spanish version, “Zona Mixta”, with Sebastián Fest, editor-in-chief of Around the Rings, and Miguel Hernández, Around the Rings writer, will also be published on a weekly basis.
Recent Articles
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya investigation enters new phase as Athletics Integrity Unit steps in
World Athletics and the International Olympic Committee will continue to investigate the incident involving the Belarusian sprinter through the AIU.
ATR Extra: Teqball goes Hollywood with Luka Pilic the star at the U.S. World Championships qualifier
Pilic will be chasing a world championship in men’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles after his performances in California.
FIFA’s bet is very clear: a wave of prior support so that the IOC, UEFA and CONMEBOL cannot refuse to discuss the idea of the World Cup being held every two years
There are times when soccer politics is quite simple: a good part of FIFA’s strategy is exposed on its website, for all to see.
La apuesta de la FIFA es clarísima: una ola de apoyo previo para que COI, UEFA, Conmebol no se puedan negar a debatir la idea de que el Mundial se dispute cada dos años
Hay veces en que la política del fútbol es muy sencilla: buena parte de la estrategia de la FIFA está expuesta en su página web, a los ojos de todos.
McLaren report finds boxing bouts at Rio 2016 were fixed, blames a “people problem” within AIBA
An informal structure within the boxing federation, along with a culture of fear, circumvented “a reasonable and workable constitutional structure”, according to Richard McLaren.