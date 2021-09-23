Don’t expect foreign spectators for the Beijing Winter Olympics or even an Olympic Torch Relay is the prediction from the debut edition of “Mixed Zone”, a weekly podcast with Around the Rings founder Ed Hula and managing editor Gerard Farek.
This week’s podcast also covers the election for a new ice hockey federation president and the low key presence for the IOC at the U.N. General Assembly.
A Spanish version, “Zona Mixta”, with Sebastián Fest, editor-in-chief of Around the Rings, and Miguel Hernández, Around the Rings writer, will also be published this Friday on a weekly basis.
Recent Articles
Five candidates shooting to score top job at the International Ice Hockey Federation
Longtime IIHF president and newly inducted Hall of Famer René Fasel’s successor to be elected Saturday in St. Petersburg.
United Nations entity for gender equality tabs ITF president David Haggerty to champion the cause - Federation Focus
Also: BWF enters new era with Badminton4U App; Election timelines and reforms headline AIBA Board of Directors meeting
Orlando Martinez, Cuba’s first Olympic boxing champion, dies in Havana at age 75
Martinez won the gold medal at Munich 72 in a sport that the island has depended on for much of its Olympic success in the years since.
Around the Rings presents “Mixed Zone”, a weekly podcast from behind the scenes of world sport
Two new podcasts, in English and Spanish, with the information and analysis that can only be found in Around the Rings.
Muere en La Habana primer campeón olímpico del boxeo cubano deporte del que depende la Isla para el Top 20 de Juegos Olimpicos
Orlando Martínez ganó la medalla de oro en Munich 72 donde mismo Teófilo Stevenson consiguió el primero de sus tres galardones olímpicos.