Friday September 24, 2021
Around the Rings presents “Mixed Zone”, a weekly podcast from behind the scenes of world sport

Two new podcasts, in English and Spanish, with the information and analysis that can only be found in Around the Rings.

September 23, 2021

Don’t expect foreign spectators for the Beijing Winter Olympics or even an Olympic Torch Relay is the prediction from the debut edition of “Mixed Zone”, a weekly podcast with Around the Rings founder Ed Hula and managing editor Gerard Farek.

This week’s podcast also covers the election for a new ice hockey federation president and the low key presence for the IOC at the U.N. General Assembly.

A Spanish version, “Zona Mixta”, with Sebastián Fest, editor-in-chief of Around the Rings, and Miguel Hernández, Around the Rings writer, will also be published this Friday on a weekly basis.

