EN VIVO: las celebraciones virtuales por el Día Internacional del Orgullo 2020

With 7 days to go until Global Pride 2020 streams to the entire world, we can today confirm the official start time of our historic global broadcast. Beginning at 5pm NZST and airing for a full 24 hours, check out this handy graphic to see when we begin airing in your timezone or region. Broadcasting on our website and YouTube via the official channels of @todrick and @iHeartRadio, stay tuned over the next few days as we confirm our schedule and full details on how you can watch with further streaming partners due to be announced. #GlobalPride