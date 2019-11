To the citizens of the United States Of America, Mexico and to HUMAN BEINGS across the world....THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY THAT IS HAPPENING NOW..NEW DETAILS ARE ARRIVING BY THE SECOND....THIS IS ONGOING. AS OF NOVEMBER 4TH 7:00 PM CENTRAL TIME.....it is with heavy hearts and unspeakable sadness we inform you that the 2 missing Mothers Christina Langford and Dawna Langford along with many of their precious INNOCENT children have been slaughtered and gone to their Rest. We've had no help from the powers and authorities that be as of yet ....one of the older boys escaped with 6 of his siblings and he was able to run home to La Mora Municipio Bavispe Sonora Mexico after leaving his wounded, bleeding, and bullet ridden brothers and sisters hiding behind trees from the ONGOING shootout between the cartels. Teenagers and adults have been scrambling into the mountains to find our loved ones..risking their very own lives....while help is nowhere to be found... GOD HELP US IN JESUS NAME WE PRAY. Attention all of the World. We are a community of US citizens that live and operate between Mexico and the United States we are under attack as we speak by the cartels in Mexico... We have been petitioning the American embassies in Mexico all day long to no Avail... we need this to be shared and the whole world to witness the atrocious inhumane and barbaric acts that were committed against us today, Rhonita Miller and her 4 children were shot up and burned to death in this vehicle and at this very moment there are TWO more suburbans with 2 of our families totaling 2 wives and 10 children that are missing and/or kidnapped by the cartel..... We need help immediately!!..