In addition to the intense security operation on land and the provisions for the control of airspace, an additional deployment of security and military forces in the Río de la Plata will provide protection during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, which will bring together the leaders of the main 19 economies of the world and of the European block starting on Friday.
So far at least two warships have been detected operating in the region, mainly in air monitoring and ground and air support. These are the destroyers ARA Argentina, of the Argentine Navy, and the USS Ramage, of the United States Navy.
As Infobae anticipated, despite speculation about the possible arrival of a US aircraft, Washington finally sent an Arleigh Burke missile destroyer to "assist in air and maritime monitoring" at the request of the Argentine government, which will work in coordination with the aerial surveillance center assembled by Argentina in the city of Merlo.
The USS Ramage was sighted on Tuesday at the mouth of the Río de la Plata, approximately 100 kilometers from San Clemente del Tuyú, in Argentina, and 100 kilometers from Punta del Este, in Uruguay, by the Marine Traffic service. It was accompanied by a small Uruguayan Navy vessel and a Panamanian flag fuel transport vessel, and its last reported location in mid-November was in the city of Recife, Brazil.
On the other hand, the ARA Argentina was detected that same day by Marine Traffic, and also by Marine Vessel Traffic and Vessel Finder, about 15 kilometers away from the city of La Plata. The vessel will also be assisted by the auxiliary ARA Ciudad de Rosario.
Both the USS Ramage and the ARA Argentina are multipurpose destroyers with air monitoring capability and surface-to-air missile systems.
The USS Ramage (code DDG-61), of the Arleigh Burke class, was built at the Ingalls shipyard in Mississippi and entered service in 1995. It holds about 9,000 tons at full load and has a crew of almost 300 sailors and officers, plus the ability to carry two MH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.
Like others of its kind, it has state-of-the-art radar systems, sensors and equipment for electronic warfare. In addition, it is armed with an anti-aircraft missiles RIM-67, an anti-ship Harpoon and a Tomahawk cruiser, in addition to a conventional cannon of 127 mm and numerous antiaircraft weapons.
The USS Ramage has provided escort for the aircraft carrier USS George Washington during the operation "Enduring Freedom", part of the "War on Terrorism", and has also been deployed in the Mediterranean and off the coast of Syria.
The ARA Argentina (code D-11), built at the Blohm & Voss shipyard in Hamburg, Germany, entered service in 1983 and is part of the Argentine Navy destroyer division. This vessel MEKO-360H2, of the class Almirante Brown, has a displacement of 3,600 tons, with a crew of about 200 sailors and officers, and capacity for two helicopters of Airbus Fennec or Aérospatiale Alouette III.
It is armed with Selenia Aspide missiles for anti-aircraft fire and with Exocet MM-40 for combat against other vessels, led by a battery of sensors and radars. It also has 40mm Bofors anti-aircraft cannon and a 127mm multipurpose cannon in the bow.
Recently the ARA Argentina provided support and transported materials to the ship "Seabed Constructor", which in mid-November found, after a year of searching, the missing submarine ARA San Juan.
