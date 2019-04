For men like Floyd Mayweather, you're either motivated or you hate it… It doesn't really matter as he shows off his 7 Rolls Royce (Lucky 7), Ferrari and Maybach – A total of 9 cars ♠#Mayweather #FloydMayweather #MoneyMan #Ferrari #RollsRoyce #LuxuryCars #CelebrityCars pic.twitter.com/9QbFV4ztlo

— Cheki Nigeria (@ChekiNigeria) February 7, 2019