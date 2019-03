Things are looking good for continued development of 11-beta – MNTDC as a prodrug, one-pill-a-day-with-food male #contraceptive: it appears to be safe and suppresses testosterone levels. #JCEM @TheEndoSocietyhttp://ow.ly/qPjc30nUPtc

— Endocrine Society Journals (@EndoSocJournals) March 4, 2019