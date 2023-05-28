Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1

28 May, 2023
FC Dallas 0 1 1
San Jose 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, San Jose, Kikanovic, 1 (Beason), 70th minute; 2, FC Dallas, Tafari, 2 (Velasco), 90th+4.

Goalies_FC Dallas, James Maurer, Michael Webber; San Jose, Daniel, JT Marcinkowski.

Yellow Cards_Yueill, San Jose, 25th; Marie, San Jose, 49th; Farfan, FC Dallas, 70th; Judson, San Jose, 90th; Velasco, FC Dallas, 90th; Gruezo, San Jose, 90th+9.

Referee_Filip Dujic. Assistant Referees_Lyes Arfa, Michael Nickerson, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Stefan Tanaka-Freundt.

A_13,409.

___

Lineups

FC Dallas_James Maurer; Marco Farfan, Jose Antonio Martinez, Nkosi Tafari; Edwin Cerrillo, Facundo Quignon (Bernard Kamungo, 84th), Ema Twumasi (Herbert Endeley, 84th); Jesus Ferreira, Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Sam Junqua, 10th, Jesus Jimenez, 75th), Jader Obrian, Alan Velasco.

San Jose_Daniel; Tanner Beason, Paul Marie (Tommy Thompson, 57th), Rodrigues, Miguel Trauco; Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Gruezo, Jamiro Monteiro, Jackson Yueill (Judson, 75th); Jeremy Ebobisse, Benjamin Kikanovic.

