Más de 500.000 refugiados ucranianos en países fronterizos

SHOTLIST KIEV, UCRANIA28 DE FEBRERO DE 2022FUENTE: AFPTV 1. Plano general de la estación de tren de Kiev repleta2. Plano medio de un niño en los hombros de un hombre3. Plano medio de niños sentados junto a equipaje4. Plano general de gente esperando en la terminal llena5. Plano general de gente corriendo por las vías de tren6. Plano general de gente tratando de abordar un tren7. Plano medio de mujeres sentadas esperando un tren 8. SOUNDBITE 1 - Victoria, residente de Kiev (mujer, inglés, 13 seg.): "Creemos que es el último día seguro en Kiev. No estoy segura pero es mi sensación y preferimos mantener a los niños y movernos a un lugar seguro, un lugar más seguro que Kiev." "We think that it's the last safe day in Kyiv. Not sure, but it's my sensation. And we prefer to keep our children and to move them to a safe place, a more safe place than Kyiv." LEÓPOLIS, UCRANIA28 DE FEBRERO DE 2022FUENTE: AFPTV 9. Plano general de personas frente a la estación de tren de Leópolis10. Primer plano de personas frente a la estación de tren de Leópolis11. Plano medio de personas frente a la estación de tren de Leópolis12. Plano picado de gente refugiándose en el teatro de Leópolis13. Plano medio de gente refugiándose en el teatro de Leópolis 14. SOUNDBITE 2 - Ucraniana (mujer, ruso, 21 seg.): "Planeamos ir al extranjero, ya compramos tickets de autobús. Mi hermano menor y yo iremos a República Checa. Mi amiga vive allá así que ella nos ayudará y trataremos de vivir de algún modo allá, establecernos y encontrar trabajo. " 15. Plano medio de una mujer tendiendo la cama en el refugio16. Primer plano de niños comiendo en el refugio17. Plano picado de niños viendo una película en el refugio18. Primer plano de niños viendo una película en el refugio 19. SOUNDBITE 3 - Vlad, ucraniano (hombre, 22 años, ruso, 16 seg.): "No planeo continuar mi viaje a ninguna otra parte por ahora porque creo que ciudades como Leópolis, que está en el oeste de Ucrania, no creo que Rusia comience a atacarlas con fuera porque Polonia está justo al lado y si ocupan ciudades como Leópolis o Úzhgorod, Polonia tendría que involucrarse." TVIRZHA, UCRANIA28 DE FEBRERO DE 2022FUENTE: AFPTV 20. Travelling de una fila de vehículos cerca de la frontera con Polonia21. Plano general de voluntarios ofreciendo ayuda a los refugiados22. Plano general de una fila de vehículos cerca de la frontera con Polonia 23. SOUNDBITE 4 - Katya Zaporozhets, ucraniana (mujer, 21 años, ucraniano, 18 seg.): "En las últimas semanas, recibimos información y sabíamos que algo podría pasar pero no a esta escala. Fue muy aterrador y ahora nuestros amigos y familiares están sentados en búnkers, estamos muy preocupados por ellos, escondiéndose en sótanos porque los bombardeos están cayendo, nosotros también nos ocultamos." 24. Primer plano de una mujer llorando mientras carga a un bebé25. Plano medio de gente caminando hacia la frontera con Polonia con su equipaje26. Plano general de gente caminando hacia la frontera con Polonia con su equipaje MEDYKA, POLONIA28 DE FEBRERO DE 2022FUENTE: AFPTV 27. Plano medio de una persona con una manta28. Plano medio de las banderas de Polonia y la Unión Europea en la frontera con Ucrania ///-----------------------------------------------------------2 DEPECHES DE CONTEXTE: Fleeing Ukrainians go west, seeking refuge Por Ionut IORDACHESCU, Ania TSOUKANOVA =(Fotos+Video+Infografía)= Lviv, Ukraine, 28 Feb 2022 (AFP) - At the packed train station in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Olga Kovalchuk joined crowds looking for a ticket to safety in a European Union country far from the Russian invasion.She had no ticket and no real plans for the future. She was just hoping to be able to take a train to Poland where her niece was waiting to welcome her.The librarian fled with her 10-year-old daughter from her home in the central city Zhytomyr when the firing started."We're leaving because we are under fire and we are supposed to hide in the shelters," she said. "I don't want to traumatise my daughter as she is scared."Kovalchuk is among the hundreds of thousands who fled their homes after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, launching air strikes, artillery bombardments and missile attacks in several parts of the country.So far, the conflict has claimed the lives of 350 Ukrainian civilians -- 16 of them children, according to Kyiv.More than half a million people have already fled abroad, the UN refugee agency said Monday, with neighbouring Poland alone having taken in nearly 300,000 people. Many more are expected to follow. - 'We have no plan' - Lviv is where several western embassies had already transferred their activities, moving out of Kyiv in the run-up to the war.Now it has become a crucial staging point for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.Many are determined to keep heading westwards, despite traffic jams up to 30 kilometres (18 miles) long leading back from the border with Poland.Others are settling in here, without quite knowing how long they will have to stay. But accommodation is already scarce and even basic necessities are becoming hard to find in the supermarkets.The authorities have organised free trains to take people across Ukraine towards several EU countries. The scenes at Lviv station are chaotic and the trains are packed.Haggard-looking travellers scan the timetables, dragging suitcases and prams from one end of the station to the other. Police and military patrols are a constant presence. Volunteers in bright yellow vests hand out free tea and biscuits.Maryna, a 32-year-old social worker, arrived with her two children from Dnipro, further to the east. She too is hoping for passage to Poland -- and she does not think she will ever be able return home."We stay here all day, we have no plan," she said, identifying herself with only her first name. "There are too many people, we don't understand what's going on."Her husband stayed behind to fight the Russians. - Free lodgings - Faced with such extraordinary scenes, local people have not stood idle.Ostap Lun, the owner of a ranch in the nearby village of Lopuchna, has opened the doors of its small hotel to travellers and it has been full ever since."Obviously, we aren't taking money for the lodgings," said Lun, a sturdy-looking 47-year-old."We are going to do everything to make things comfortable -- and most of all, safe -- for people who have found themselves without a home," he said.One of his guests, Iryna Plakhuta, while grateful for the respite, struggled to hold back her tears."Our husbands stayed in Kyiv," said the 43-year-old executive. "They are protecting Ukraine. It's so hard."Pregnant with her second child, she sleeps fully dressed because the air raid sirens are constantly going off, forcing everyone down into the shelters."If our guys can't hold Kyiv, if there are air strikes against Lviv... there will be no other solution" but to emigrate, Plakhuta said.Back at the Lviv railway station, Kovalchuk is determined not to lose hope.While she felt bad for what the country, particularly its children, were having to go through, she insisted she was determined not to give up."We hope Ukraine will win because justice is on our side," she said. "We haven't hurt anyone."vid-ant/jj/jbr/ach ------------------------------------------------------------- RecuadroMás de 500.000 refugiados ucranianos en países fronterizosGinebra, 28 Feb 2022 (AFP) - Más de 500.000 personas huyeron de Ucrania hacia los países fronterizos desde que empezó el jueves la ofensiva militar por parte de Rusia, según el último balance de la ONU, comunicado el lunes. - Más de 500.000 refugiados - "Más de 500.000 refugiados huyeron de Ucrania hacia países limítrofes", indicó en Twitter el lunes Filippo Grandi, el Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR).Poco antes, la oficina de Grandi había informado que se habían registrado 499.412 refugiados, que huyen de los duros combates entre el ejército ruso y el ucraniano.Centenares de miles de ucranianos, sobre todo niños y mujeres, puesto que los hombres en edad de combatir están obligados a quedarse en el país, huyeron en trenes llenos a rebosar, coches e incluso andando con sus maletas. - Polonia - Polonia acogió a gran parte de ellos, unos 281.000, según los últimos datos de ACNUR.Los guardias fronterizos polacos indicaron que el domingo cerca de 100.000 personas llegaron procedentes de Ucrania, y más de 28.000 lo hicieron durante la noche del domingo al lunes. En Polonia, donde ya vivían 1,5 millones de ucranianos antes de la ofensiva rusa, la gente se organiza en las redes sociales para recaudar dinero y medicamentos y también ofrecen viviendas, comida, trabajo o transportes gratuitos a los refugiados. - Hungría - Hungría acogió a 84.586 refugiados, precisó el lunes ACNUR.El país cuenta con cinco puestos fronterizos con Ucrania y varias ciudades limítrofes, como Zahony, pusieron a disposición edificios públicos para alojar a ucranianos.Algunos civiles acudieron allí para ofrecer comida o ayuda. - Moldavia - Unos 36.398 refugiados llegaron el lunes en territorio moldavo.- Rumania - ACNUR estima en 32.517 refugiados procedentes del país en conflicto.Se han instalado dos campos, uno en Sighetul y otro en Siret, donde hay unos 40 residentes que serán trasladados a otros centros de acogida. - Eslovaquia - Unos 30.000 ucranianos viajaron desde el jueves a Eslovaquia ante la amenaza de la guerra, según ACNUR. - Otros países - La agencia de la ONU también precisó que 34.600 ucranianos se refugiaron en otros países europeos, más alejados de las fronteras de su país. burs-vog/apo/eb/es