Martes 26 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-WHITEHOUSE/

REUTERSOCT 26
26 de Octubre de 2021

Press Briefing with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Start: 26 Oct 2021 13:52 GMT

End: 26 Oct 2021 15:13 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Press Briefing by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

