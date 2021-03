ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NEW ZEALAND/ARDERN

New Zealand PM newser on coronavirus restrictions

Start: 05 Mar 2021 02:56 GMT

End: 05 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds news conference on lockdown restrictions.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Weather

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com